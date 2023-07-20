ASAP Rocky Continues To Hint At Marriage In New Song “Riot (Roddy Pipe’n)”

ASAP Rocky has been busy with a pregnant Rihanna as well as working on his new album.

via: Vibe

In his newest song release “Riot (Roddy Pipe’n),” the Harlem rapper has mentioned his “wife” again, as he did a few months ago when he dedicated his performance of “Sundress” to Rih, calling her his wife then, as well.

The new single includes the suspicious lyrics: “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic/ My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage/ A whol? lotta cheesy, we gettin’ that cottage/ A whol? lotta brains, I skipped out on college.”

In June, Rocky performed at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and shouted on the mic, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her.” The Fenty boss attended the show sporting her baby bump, while donning a sequined Oséree bikini under a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, according to Page Six.

Rihanna looks amazing watching Rocky’s performance ?? pic.twitter.com/eliEzqFP7n — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 22, 2023

The couple alluded to getting hitched back in May 2022 in Rocky’s music video for “D.M.B.” The pair both sported grills that read “Marry Me” and “I Do.”

Rihanna also starred in the video as the two traveled around his Harlem neighborhood dressed in their finest getups. The two also had a fictional wedding in the video, where the “Bad Gal” wore a red wedding gown as the “Same Problems” rapper work a black tuxedo.