Artem Chigvintsev Claims He Lost $100K Over Nikki Bella Domestic Violence Arrest

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum Artem Chigvintsev claims that he lost potential income following his domestic violence arrest.

Chigvintsev has claimed he lost out on $100k in income after his domestic violence arrest – and doubled down on claims his estranged wife Nikki Garcia is the real abuser.

Chigvintsev was arrested August 29 in Yountville, California in connection with domestic violence, but prosecutors in Napa County ultimately decided against filing criminal charges in the case.

Advertisement

Garcia, 40, later filed for divorce and unsuccessfully requested sole custody of their son Matteo, four, with the pair granted temporary restraining orders against each other.

In legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com and filed October 31 in Napa Superior Court, DWTS pro Chigvintsev – who was axed from the show’s latest season – says the trauma of the arrest and false allegations led to him losing substantial income.

The documents read: ‘It is not true that I have not been able to find other work as a dancer. I normally start jobs in November and it goes for 20 weekends. After the mug shot and the arrest based on her false allegations, I was taken off the website faculty list resulting in loss of over $100k in income.

‘I also lost the social media promotion revenue, which she continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine.’

Advertisement

He is seeking Nikki to pay his out-of-pocket expenses because the TRO was granted without enough supporting facts. He is asking her to pay for his rent because ‘I was kicked out of the home.’ The dancer also wants Nikki to pay for some or all of his lawyer’s fees and costs.

The pair’s temporary restraining orders against each other have been extended until December 6 – before they are due back in court.

Chigvintsev claims in the documents that Garcia has ‘anger issues’ and says: ‘She is the one with the temper. I try to stay quiet and avoid it. She yells, and on 8/29/24 was yelling, pursuing me, and was the one who attacked me.’

‘It is further a lie that I was growing increasingly angry, snapping at her, and yelling.

Advertisement

‘I was not violent with her and did not violently grab or yell at her.’

He claims the pair had an argument when he was due to to have surgery but she had to go to New York.

He claims: ‘We had an argument, but it’s not how she describes it. We agreed months before my surgery that she would be there with Matteo. I was supposed to fly to have my surgery on 5/19/24, she forgot about it and booked herself for work in New York.

‘She then told me that her work was more important than my medical procedure, so she ended up leaving. Our son was left with nanny. I canceled my ticket and stayed behind. She then started sending me texts for different flight I could take, so I ended up going because she insisted I go. I have texts to prove this.’

Advertisement

In response to the request for a Domestic Violence Restraining Order he claimed: ‘She abused me, not the other way around. She threw shoes at me, followed me and tried to break her way into the bedroom.’

He disagrees with Nikki’s initial request to include their son on the temporary restraining order.

He writes: ‘I cannot trust her anymore. Not only did she lie to the police so that her career remains intact, ruining mine, but she used the court proceeding to keep our son away from me for almost a month, not letting me see him until this Court issued its 50/50 orders on 10/15/2024, which I am very grateful for.

‘Almost a month without Matteo was miserable for me, and I am sure for him as well, and selfish of Wife.’

Advertisement

Last month Chigvintsev claimed the former WWE wrestler was ‘the aggressor’ in their domestic violence dispute, which led to his arrest on August 29.

In images, submitted to the Superior Court of California, Chigvintsev showed marks and bloody scratches on his elbow and hands as well as behind his ear that he alleges were inflicted upon him by Garcia.

In a statement, obtained by Page Six, his attorney, Ilona Antonyan, claimed: ‘Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression.’

‘While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, “Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.”‘ Antonyan continued.

Advertisement

In her original filing, Nikki claimed that Chigvintsev had ‘tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present’ during an argument over breakfast.

She claimed that Chigvintsev had become ‘increasingly angry, snapping at me and yelling’ after not being asked to return to Dancing With The Stars for season 33.

Chigvintsev in September told People that he was ‘incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against [him] have been dropped.

‘This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed. My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo.’

Advertisement

The ballroom dance expert said that he considers fatherhood ‘the greatest blessing’ and is focused on caring for his son moving forward.

‘All along, my main concern has been for him,’ Chigvintsev said. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward.’

He said to the publication that he was ‘hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on’ in life.

‘I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time,’ Chigvintsev said. ‘Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was.

Advertisement

‘I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters – continue being the best father I can be.’

On October 16 the judge ruled that the pair will share custody of their son Matteo, , TMZ reported citing court docs, more than a month after Garcia filed for divorce .

via: Daily Mail