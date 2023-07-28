Ariana Grande's Rumored Boyfriend Ethan Slater 'Desperate' to Co-Parent His Son After Filing for Divorce From Lilly Jay

Ethan Slater may be done with his marriage, but he “desperately” wants to co-parent his nearly 1-year-old child with soon-to-be ex-wife.

via: OK! Magazine

Although Jay remains devastated and outraged by her split from Slater — who was her high school sweetheart — The SpongeBob Squarepants Musical: Live On Stage! star has been contacting her daily in an effort to communicate about their son, the insider explained to a news publication.

After separating from Jay, which reportedly occurred two months before his rumored romance with Grande began, Slater spent a lot of time with his little guy in London, and will continue to remain a present and loving father in his son’s life, the source noted.

While Jay seems to have been in agreement with her soon-to-be ex-husband about co-parenting their only child, she declined Slater’s request to issue a joint statement regarding their commitment to raising their son, according to the insider.

It seems Jay had a different idea in mind when speaking to the media, although the insider said she told her estranged husband that she didn’t know what it meant to be on the record when speaking to Page Six on Thursday, July 27.

As OK! previously reported, Jay released a statement slamming Grande for apparently stepping in between her four-year marriage to Slater.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay shockingly claimed of the “7 rings” vocalist.

“My family is just collateral damage,” she added, noting her sole focus remains on being “a good mom” in the midst of her heartbreak.

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay concluded, shading Grande’s recent split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, which reportedly occurred back in January but wasn’t exposed to the public until Monday, July 17.

While things are looking messy between Jay and Slater, Grande and Gomez are allegedly determined to remain “best friends.”