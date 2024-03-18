Ariana Grande Nabs Sixth Number One Album With ‘Eternal Sunshine’ | lovebscott.com

Ariana Grande does it again.

via: Rolling Stone

Grande is back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time in more than three years as Eternal Sunshine debuts at Number One with 227,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., the publication announced on Sunday.

Eternal Sunshine marks Grande’s fourth consecutive Number One album. Of her seven albums she’s released since her debut in 2013, all but Dangerous Woman have topped the album chart. Grande dethroned fellow Republic star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, which fell to Number Two. Meanwhile, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season took the 2-3 spot with 48,000; Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 fell to 3-4 with 45,000; and SZA’s SOS rounded-out the Top Five.

Eternal Sunshine debuted with 194.92 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs along with 77,000 sales in the week ending March 14 according to Luminate, which powers the Billboard charts. It’s the biggest opening for an album in 2024 and the only album in 2024 to top the list with more than 200,000 units. Grande bests her last Number One, 2020’s Positions, by 32,000 in first-week sales.

In a glowing review of the new album, Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos called Eternal Sunshine “a gorgeously exposed journey to the end of her world — or at least what she believes to be the end.”

With the album chart out, all eyes now turn to the Hot 100, which will be announced Monday morning. Grande is a strong contender to top that chart as well with “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).” Assuming that track tops the chart, it would be the second Eternal Sunshine song to go Number One, following lead single “Yes, And?,” which topped the Hot 100 in January.