Kanye West To Sue YesJulz For $8 Million, She Responds | lovebscott.com

The dispute between Kanye West and former contracter Julieanna Goddard — aka YesJulz — is apparently escalating.

via: HotNewHipHop

Ye’s Chief Of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, recently accused YesJulz of breaching her NDA.

YesJulz was fired from the Yeezy team. It was said that she was having unauthorized conversations with Kanye West fan pages. This subsequently led to Milo claiming that YesJulz was on the hook for $7.7 million in unpaid fines. Overall, this was quite the number, but Julz was unbothered. On Twitter, she exposed Milo for the inappropriate language he used while describing Kanye fans. Regardless, it seems like Ye and his team are ready to pursue legal action against her. In the Instagram story below, you can see that Ye is preparing to sue her for $8 million.

YesJulz says she has never signed an NDA, however an NDA with her electronic signature appears to have surfaced pic.twitter.com/gXaV31bXZj — Shadyyee (@chockietee) March 18, 2024

Lol FUCK MILO Try me you little bitch — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 18, 2024

As this news broke, YesJulz remained at ease. She subsequently took to Twitter and decided to lash out at Milo as opposed to Ye. “Lol FUCK MILO Try me you little bitch,” she wrote. Needless to say, she is not scared of the lawsuit right now. It has not been filed officially, which means there is a chance it won’t go through. However, if Ye and his team win, then it will serve as a warning to anyone else who may work for his company in the future.