Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Sign Letter Condemning Possible Overturn of Roe. v. Wade

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, and Halsey are among 160 artists and influences who have signed their names to Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign.

via: Complex

The organization took out a full-page ad in Friday’s edition of the New York Times, in which they condemned the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade.

“The Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the constitutional right to abortion,” the ad read. “Our power to plan our own futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion. We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Other artists who signed the campaign include Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, FINNEAS, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Hailey Bieber, Ariana DeBose, Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, Phoebe Bridgers, Joey King, Peyton List, and Melanie Martinez.

The ad was published a day before Bans Off Our Day of Action—a nationwide demonstration in support of U.S. abortion rights. Thousands of people are expected to participate in rallies and marches organized by Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, UltraViolet, MoveOn, Liberate Abortion, SEIU, and other organizations.

The Supreme Court met privately this week for the first time since Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion that threatened to overturn Roe v. Wade—the 1973 landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who was appointed by President George W. Bush. Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed the draft’s authenticity, but emphasized it “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The justices are expected to issue a ruling sometime in June or July.

“Should the Supreme Court take away the constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, young people stand to lose the most,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “So many of us — who grew up with the understanding that Roe was settled law — could have never imagined that our own children would have fewer rights and less freedom over their own bodies and futures. What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever. Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”

You can learn more about the #BansOffOurBodies campaign at Planned Parenthood’s website.