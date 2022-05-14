As Suspected, Alfonso Ribeiro Doesn’t Like the ‘Carlton’ or Strangers Asking a Black Man to Dance [Video]

Alfonso Ribeiro says he has no problem turning down requests to do the Carlton dance when out in public.

via: Revolt

Next week (May 20) marks 26 years since Alfonso Ribeiro last joined the cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to morph into the beloved Carlton character. Now that nearly three decades have passed since his character last hit the infamous Carlton dance on-screen, he finds it alarming that people still want him to hit the dance on demand.

As the brains of the Banks family, Ribeiro’s character was often clowned for his taste in music, fashion and specifically his dance moves. The Carlton dance has been a staple in pop culture and continues to be recreated and mimicked by fans across the world. However, if you see Ribeiro in the streets, your best bet is not to ask him to hit the dance. He shared how ’til this day he is still shocked that fans want him to stop what he’s doing to immediately hop into character.

“I’m a Black guy, I’m just not dancing for you. It’s not gonna happen,” he shared during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. “What makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re gonna be like ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character.’ It’s not — I don’t get it. It’s not gonna happen.”

This year, everyone’s beloved sitcom resurfaced through a reboot on Peacock under a new title, “Bel-Air.” The new series includes the same beloved characters, however they are portrayed by new actors and the storyline is a lot more dramatic than the original comedy.

“If you took all of the characters from the 90s, but you dove into all of their diaries and all of their journals and what they were feeling internally, that’s what our show is,” Jabari Banks, who stepped into the shoes of Will Smith’s character, previously told REVOLT.