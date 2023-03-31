Apology Tour: LaTocha Scott-Bivens Apologies to Tamika, Kandi, Tiny and Her Mom Gloria [Video]

By now we have all seen the back and forth and claims between sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

In the premiere of ‘SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B’ Tamika claimed LaTocha and her husband, Rocky Bivens, stole $30,000 from Tamika. The money was Xscape’s royalties from a company called Sound Xchange that Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s mom, Diane, hipped the group to ten years before they began filming for Bravo and Peacock.

According to Tamika, she and LaTocha’s mother, Gloria McFarlin, supported LaTocha and Rocky in stealing from her.

LaTocha and her husband denied ever stealing from Tamika.

In a YouTube video, LaTocha claimed Tamika never discussed the missing $30,000 until they started filming the reality show. She also vehemently denied stealing the $30K and told her audience that Tamika has a habit of lying about things, stating, “you know how she do.”

To prove her point, Tocha added a clip of Xscape discussing Tamika’s lies about Kandi Burruss sleeping with Michael Mauldin — the President of Columbia Records and Jermaine Dupri’s father — on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. As those following Xscape know, Tamika’s accusations caused friction between her and Kandi for years until the group reunited in 2017.

After seeing her sisters video, Tamika shared her side of the story on her YouTube channel.

Let’s fast forward things to now.

LaTocha has issues apologies to all involved including her group members and mother.