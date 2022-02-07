Antonio Brown Announces He’s President of Ye’s Donda Sports, Locks Down $2 Million Super Bowl Suite ‘for the Kids’ [Photos]

Antonio Brown is joining the ranks of Kanye West’s new sports endeavor.

via: Complex

Brown revealed his new position by taking to social media and posting an invoice for over $2 million for an owner’s suite at Super Bowl LVI, as well as a batch of lower VIP passes.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI,” AB wrote in the caption. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown added that Donda Sports will be hosting community events during Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles with plans to invite kids and their families to the game.

Ever since abruptly leaving in the middle of the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets earlier this year, Antonio Brown has been spending a lot of time with Ye. In a recent interview with Complex, Brown said that it’s been great working with the artist on Donda Sports.

“We’re just excited about the Donda Sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” he explained. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”

“Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s career,” the brand’s mission statement reads, in part.

In the same interview with Complex, Brown shared multiple NFL teams had reached out to him.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place in Los Angeles this Sunday (Feb. 13).

