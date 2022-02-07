Say What Now? Wendy Williams Petitions Wells Fargo To Unfreeze Her Bank Account Amid Dementia Claims

Wendy Williams has been locked out of her own bank account while she continues battling health issues.

via: BET

According to court documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Williams filed a petition asking a judge to urge Wells Fargo to restore her access to an account with millions of dollars.

“Wells Fargo’s actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property,” the petition stated.

Court records show that Williams has been locked out of her account for two weeks and has suffered “imminent and irreparable financial damage,” as a result.

The petition also notes that Wells Fargo made an agreement with Williams to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction” if the company suspects “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

BET previously reported that Williams’ brother, Thomas Williams Jr., denied the rumors that his sister was suffering from dementia back in Nov. 2021.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” Tommy Williams Jr. said.

Further in the documents, the petition asked the court to reopen frozen accounts or assets and to allow her access to “any accompanying statements, currently identifiable as accounts and/or policies which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld.”

Comedian Sherri Shepherd, who recently appeared as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, is scheduled to take the “Hot Topics” seat again from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25. While host Michael Rapaport will make his return to the set from Feb. 28 to March 4.

We will continue to send Wendy love and light.