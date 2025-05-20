Say What Now? Moms Leave 4 Kids in Car to Go Drinking as Bodycam Footage Reveals Shocked Confrontation [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Bodycam video captures the moment two mothers returned to their vehicle to find police waiting with their children, followed by the moms allegedly lying about their whereabouts and activities.

Two mothers in Arizona, have been arrested after allegedly leaving their four young children unattended in a parked car while they went drinking at a nearby bar.

The incident, which occurred on March 8, 2025, in the Westgate Entertainment District, was captured on body camera footage that was just released this past Thursday by the Glendale Police Department.

Around 11:00 p.m., several witnesses contacted authorities after spotting a small child wandering alone in the parking lot. Upon further investigation, officers discovered three additional children inside a nearby vehicle, including toddlers in car seats.

Police said the two older children appeared to be three or four years old, while the younger two were in car seats, according to KBTX. They were left alone for about 40 minutes before the mothers’ return was captured on camera.

When confronted by police, the women claimed they had been gone for only 10 to 15 minutes. An officer responded, “That’s a lie. We’ve been standing with these kids for over 45 minutes by themselves.”

The mothers reportedly exhibited signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, per police. They then admitted to drinking at a nearby bar. Additionally, officers found a bag of marijuana in the glove compartment, within easy reach of the children.

Both women were arrested and face multiple charges. The children were taken by Glendale firefighters and evaluated at a local hospital, per a police statement.

“We’re thankful to the Good Samaritans who stepped in and did the right thing,” Glendale police said in a statement. “It’s a strong reminder: leaving kids alone –especially while under the influence — is not only irresponsible, it’s illegal.”

