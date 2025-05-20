Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Moms Leave 4 Kids in Car to Go Drinking as Bodycam Footage Reveals Shocked Confrontation [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 8 hours ago

Bodycam video captures the moment two mothers returned to their vehicle to find police waiting with their children, followed by the moms allegedly lying about their whereabouts and activities.

Two mothers in Arizona, have been arrested after allegedly leaving their four young children unattended in a parked car while they went drinking at a nearby bar.

The incident, which occurred on March 8, 2025, in the Westgate Entertainment District, was captured on body camera footage that was just released this past Thursday by the Glendale Police Department.

Advertisement

Around 11:00 p.m., several witnesses contacted authorities after spotting a small child wandering alone in the parking lot. Upon further investigation, officers discovered three additional children inside a nearby vehicle, including toddlers in car seats.

Police said the two older children appeared to be three or four years old, while the younger two were in car seats, according to KBTX. They were left alone for about 40 minutes before the mothers’ return was captured on camera.

When confronted by police, the women claimed they had been gone for only 10 to 15 minutes. An officer responded, “That’s a lie. We’ve been standing with these kids for over 45 minutes by themselves.”

The mothers reportedly exhibited signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, per police. They then admitted to drinking at a nearby bar. Additionally, officers found a bag of marijuana in the glove compartment, within easy reach of the children.

Advertisement

Both women were arrested and face multiple charges. The children were taken by Glendale firefighters and evaluated at a local hospital, per a police statement.

“We’re thankful to the Good Samaritans who stepped in and did the right thing,” Glendale police said in a statement. “It’s a strong reminder: leaving kids alone –especially while under the influence — is not only irresponsible, it’s illegal.”

You can watch the video here.

via: TooFab

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Special Ed Teacher Accused of ‘Making Out’ with Underage Student

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Planned to Kill Romantic Rival & Feed Body to Pigs In Plot Involving Bourbon, Nun’s Van

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Hailey Bieber Addresses Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors as He Reveals ‘Huge Fight’ Over Vogue Cover

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mother Admits She ‘Sacrificed’ Children to Live by Themselves In Squalor for ‘Selfish’ Reasons

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shooting of Suspect Who Stole Gun from Another Officer [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Throat-Slashing Murderer Marries Accomplice on Same Day After Killing Rape Accuser

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Tossed Boyfriend’s Things Off Third-Floor Balcony, So He Threw Her Over, Killing Her [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Former ‘Teacher of the Year’ Sentenced for Grooming, Sexually Abusing 2 Pre-Teen Boys [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Tense Police Standoff with Armed Brothers, 7 and 9, Captured on Video as Shots Fired

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Accused of Killing Mom Covered Body with McDonald’s Wrappers, Trash ‘Out of Respect’:

By: LBS STAFF