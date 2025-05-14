Say What Now? Woman Tossed Boyfriend’s Things Off Third-Floor Balcony, So He Threw Her Over, Killing Her [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

A neighbor, who says he saw the alleged incident, recounts, “I hear a commotion and I turn around and he’s gotten ahold of her from behind and he heaves her over the balcony.”

A woman is dead and a man accused of first-degree murder after a shocking altercation on a third-floor balcony left neighbors who witnessed it traumatized.

It happened Monday at an apartment complex in San Ysidro, California where Irene Williams, 61, was arguing with her boyfriend Albert Turner, 57. Throughout the course of the argument, Williams purportedly threw some of Turner’s belongings off of the balcony.

At approximately 7:21 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report that they’d seen a man throw a woman “head first” from the balcony. San Diego Police officers arrived at approximately 7:30 p.m. and found Williams in the courtyard beneath the balcony, per Fox affiliate KUSI.

Williams suffered severe head trauma and a broken femur from the fall. She was transported to a local hospital by paramedics where she died from her injuries. Turner, who remained on the scene, was arrested and taken into custody.

“I’m truly traumatized by what I’ve seen,” a neighbor named Charles Riddle told local NBC affiliate KNSD. He said he could he lived near Williams and could hear the couple arguing inside the apartment as he was walking to his vehicle. Police said in a statement that Williams began throwing some of Turner’s belongings over the balcony railing.

“Before I made it to my car I hear a commotion and I turn around and he’s gotten ahold of her from behind and he heaves her over the balcony, and she cartwheels and hits head first on the ground,” Riddle said.

Another neighbor told the outlet he was familiar with Williams, while Turner had moved in within the last month or so. “I see her around all the time,” the neighbor said. “She’s just a frail, little old lady. He was big, you know, muscular — you know, he was a big guy.”

Turner remains in custody at the San Diego County Jail. He is being held without bond. His next schedule court appearance is Thursday.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.

via: TooFab