Anti-Vaccination Protest Turns Violent in Downtown Los Angeles [Photos + Video]

A man was stabbed outside L.A. City Hall after a fight broke out during an anti-vaccine protest on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person was stabbed and taken to a hospital after an altercation broke out during the demonstrations, according to The LA Times. The outlet reports several hundred people attended the “Choose Freedom March” to protest the “medical tyranny” of the city’s proposed mandatory vaccinations and coinciding passports. Around 2:30 p.m. the few dozen people who gathered for the opposing “No Safe Space for Fascists” rally met with the anti-vaxxers on the corner of 1st and Spring streets. Punches were thrown and objects, aimed at the opposing side, were hurled into the air.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared details of the fight on Twitter. “LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of one male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is ongoing,” LAPD tweeted.

LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, Capt. Stacy Spell, confirmed in a statement the counter-protesters involved in the fight were part of the anti-fascist, anti-racist political movement called Antifa, The Times reported. While several people on social media have referred to the anti-vaccination protestors — who donned Trump memorabilia and carried American flags— as members of the white nationalist organization the Proud Boys, the police did not confirm if they were affiliated with any known organizations.

On Saturday (Aug. 14), LA County public health officials reported more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases. In response to rising rates and the highly-transmissible Delta variant, county officials have reinstated a rule requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces. The county also voted this week to move forward with creating vaccine requirements for indoor public spaces. New York announced a similar initiative weeks ago.

Someone has been stabbed pic.twitter.com/bGxmFZc4jH — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. ?@LAist? I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest – outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall ?@GavinNewsom? Pro Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/6s2Jfm8Xrg — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) August 15, 2021

Unfortunately it feels like this is just the beginning.