Anthony Edwards Addresses Woman's Claims He Told Her To Get Abortion

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is responding to allegations that he impregnated a woman and attempted to give her a six-figure sum to get an abortion.

via: Complex

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” he wrote in a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

His comments come not long after Instagram model Paige Jordae leaked an alleged text message exchange in which he asked her to get an abortion after she shared a picture of a positive pregnancy test. “Hell nawl can’t do dis,” Edwards allegedly wrote in the texts. “So now what… What a great response,” she replied, to which he wrote, “Get a abortion lol.” The exchange between the two happened in November and December.

Jordae told Edwards that she had an abortion “around 2 years ago” and she regrets it to this day. “Yea but I don’t a kid,” he wrote. “I will send you money to help you out. … I don’t want kids.” She wrote that she didn’t want to “force” him to “be a dad to a baby” he doesn’t want, but reiterated that she doesn’t like abortions. “If u really don’t wanna do this then fine… I won’t,” she added.

Later on, he told her to “just take the pills” and wrote, “You got da money wats the hol up. Cause now you finna make a problem.” He requested multiple times for her to send a video of her taking an abortion pill. “Send da video,” he wrote two times in a row. She obliged, and he stopped communicating with her. “My attorney gone handle it,” he wrote. Her final screenshot showed an alleged $100,000 wire transfer to her account.

The drama comes less than a week after Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirmed she’s expecting her first child with him. She has yet to comment on the accusations Jordae made regarding Edwards.