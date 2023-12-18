Drake Takes Aim At 'Tweet & Deleters': 'You Make Me Sick To My Stomach' [Video]

Drake calls out the “tweet-and-deleters.”

via: HipHopDX

During a live stream with Stake over the weekend, during which he gave away a total of $1 million to viewers, the 6 God took a moment to thank his fans for their continued support in 2023.

“I wanna start off by thanking each and every one of you,” he said. “What an incredible year. Thank you for all the love, all the support.

“Anybody that listened, anybody that streamed, anybody that commented, debated, defended, offended. I love making music for all of you and I love the relationship we have.”

He added: “And to everybody who came out on tour, saw us live, that is my favorite, favorite thing in the world, to exchange those moments with each and every one of you. So a sincere thank you.”

However, Drake then changed his tune as he took aim at his critics before half-jokingly making threats towards the camera.

“To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam,” he continued. “Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

Watch the clip below.

While it’s unclear if Drake was referring to anyone in particular, his comments come shortly after Metro Boomin tweeted and deleted a post throwing shade at his Her Loss album with 21 Savage.

In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) pointing out that Metro’s Heroes & Villains album has accumulated more streams than Her Loss, the producer wrote: “Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me.

“Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Drake seemingly fired back on his Instagram Stories, quoting a few select lyrics from JAY-Z‘s “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)”: “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three.”

He then appeared to cut ties further by unfollowing Metro on Instagram.

Despite Metro Boomin’s comments, the producer has a credit on the Her Loss song “More M’s” and has produced records for Drake in the past including “Jumpman” and “Knife Talk.”