Another One Bites The Dust: ‘Rachael Ray’ Daytime Show To End After 17 Seasons

The Monday-Friday talk show hosted by celebrity chef Rachael Ray will end production this spring after 17 seasons in daytime syndication.

via: Deadline

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” Ray said in a statement to Deadline. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

It’s been a year of seismic changes in the increasingly challenging daytime syndication landscape, with Dr. Phil, Judge Mathis and The People’s Court also set to wrap their runs this season and fellow stalwarts The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Maury, Dr. Oz as well as The Real ending within the past 12 months. CBS Television Distribution, which distributes Rachael Ray, also is behind Dr. Phil and two other syndicated programs that came to an end over the last year, The Doctors and Daily Mail TV.

News of the latest cancellation comes on the same day Deadline reported exclusively that Ray had teamed with Intentional Content to launch a new production company Free Food Studios.

“My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. … That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios,” Ray said. “Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

Hosted by Ray, Rachael features Ray’s culinary skills, as well as celebrity interviews, tips from health and lifestyle experts, make-over segments and musical performances. It debuted in syndication in September 2006, finishing its first season as the No. 1 syndicated strip launched in the 2006-2007 season. Over the course of 17 years, Rachael has been nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, winning for Outstanding Talk Show three times.

Rachael Ray was one of the first entertainment programs to resume filming during the pandemic as Ray did the show from her upstate New York house, with her husband, musician John Cusimano, as her sidekick. The two made headlines in summer 2020 when their house burnt down; Ray spoke about the fire on the show as she moved taping to the guest house on the property. The main dwelling has since been rebuilt.