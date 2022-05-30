  1. Home
  2. News

Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Her Regain Her Masters [Photos + Video]

May 30, 2022 7:17 PM PST

For a musician, getting control of master recordings is not an easy task, but for people like Chance The Rapper, the process is somewhat easier. On Saturday (May 28), soul legend Anita Baker thanked the Chicago rapper at a show recently for helping her get her masters back.

via: Complex

In a clip shared on Twitter, Baker can be seen taking a moment during her performance to thank Chance, who’s in the audience.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said while pointing to the Chicago native, who stood up in the crowd as everyone clapped.

Chance showed his gratitude for Baker by responding to the video, writing, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

The two continued to exchange messages. “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” Baker responded.

Back in September, Baker confirmed that she had regained control of her masters, taking to Twitter to write, “All My Children Are Coming Home. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day.”

Included in the image she shared are her first five albums, 1983’s The Songstress, 1986’s Rapture, 1988’s Giving You The Best That I Got, 1990’s Compositions, and 1994’s Rhythm of Love.

Share This Post

Tags:Anita BakerChance the Rapper