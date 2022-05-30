Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper for Helping Her Regain Her Masters [Photos + Video]

For a musician, getting control of master recordings is not an easy task, but for people like Chance The Rapper, the process is somewhat easier. On Saturday (May 28), soul legend Anita Baker thanked the Chicago rapper at a show recently for helping her get her masters back.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Baker can be seen taking a moment during her performance to thank Chance, who’s in the audience.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said while pointing to the Chicago native, who stood up in the crowd as everyone clapped.

Tonight Ms. @IAMANITABAKER introduced @chancetherapper and acknowledged his helping her regain control of her master recordings! Wow! #AnitaBaker pic.twitter.com/GrSBpvDfJq — Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 29, 2022

Chance showed his gratitude for Baker by responding to the video, writing, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US ?? https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

The two continued to exchange messages. “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” Baker responded.

WOW the fact that you remembered my friends name AND that it was her birthday just echoes what an INCREDIBLE PERSON you are on top of all that you’ve given artistically. Honored and blessed to call you friend miss @IAMANITABAKER https://t.co/jmcPwSkdY2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Back in September, Baker confirmed that she had regained control of her masters, taking to Twitter to write, “All My Children Are Coming Home. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day.”

Gratefully?? pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

Included in the image she shared are her first five albums, 1983’s The Songstress, 1986’s Rapture, 1988’s Giving You The Best That I Got, 1990’s Compositions, and 1994’s Rhythm of Love.