Anita Baker Announces Extended Dates For Las Vegas Residency [Video]

Here is news sure to bring joy to fans of ‘You Bring Me Joy’ diva Anita Baker.

The next round of dates for her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency are here. Following the first set of dates—May 28, May 29, June 1, June 3, and June 4—selling out almost immediately, the Queen of R&B took to Twitter with a special announcement.

Hey Loves? This Eve. At Approx. 5pm. PST. Our Friends @Ticketmaster will Begin The COUNTDOWN CLOCK? to our *Official On Sale* TOMORROW? Friday March 11. At 10AM. PST.

Three new dates have been added to her long-awaited residency at The Venetian: May 20, May 21, and May 25. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday (March 18) at 10 a.m. PT. There’s no word if more dates will be added, but the 64-year-old did tease in a message last month that her residency was extended to 10 dates.

Upon selling out the first batch of tickets, Baker shared a gif of herself captioned, “really. Really? REALLYYY?!?… Trying to Find the Words (i need a Min) [prayer hands emoji].”

The “Angel” singer also shared a personal “cheers” message with her beloved fans. She expressed, “You took a celebration and turned it into something historic. We set a new record for my demographic and it’s all your fault.”

Amid the news from last September when she revealed that she was the proud owner of her masters after an intense legal battle, fans showered Baker with love and support. They remain thrilled about her impending performances and she also is excited about reuniting with her fanbase.

Ms. Anita Baker deserves all her flowers.