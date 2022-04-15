Angela Simmons Speaks In Court Before Ex-Fiance's Killer Gets Life In Prison

Michael Williams, the man convicted of murdering Angela Simmons’ ex-fiance has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prior to his sentencing, Angela addressed the court directly with an emotional speech.

In the speech, Angela spoke the 5-year-old son she and the late Sutton Tennyson had together, saying he constantly asks her when his dad will come back.

She told the judge she cried all the time knowing how excited Sutton was about raising their son and now he has to grow up without knowing his dad.

Michael was sentenced to life for murder, as well as an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’ll be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 30 years behind bars.