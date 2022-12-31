Angela Bassett’s Son Slater Issues Apology After Posting Viral TikTok Where He Pranked His Mom by Telling Her Michael B. Jordan Died

Angela Bassett‘s 16-year-old son Slater Vance has issued a public apology to Michael B. Jordan and his family after participating in a distasteful TikTok prank that went viral.

The actress’ son shared a video on TikTok where he told his mom that her Black Panther co-star had passed away suddenly. Her reaction was one of panic before she realized that it was an inappropriate prank.

Slater has since deleted the video from his social media account. He then uploaded a video apologizing for his actions.

“I would sincerely like to apologize for taking part in such a harmful trend,” Slater said in the video that was shared on December 31. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan‘s entire family, his extended family and Michael directly as he is an idol of mine and taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful.”

He continued, “I don’t wish any bad ramifications of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash. I own this was a mistake and I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone else who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”

“I apologize for any hurt that my actions might have caused Mr. Jordan or my parents or anyone else who could have been involved in this, and I am truly, truly and sincerely sorry,” Slater said near the end of the clip.

You can tell by his demeanor that his parents definitely got him together. Watch his apology video below.