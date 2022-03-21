Angela Bassett Says Black Panther Sequel Will 'Top' the Original Film: 'Going to Be Amazing' [Video]

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one.

via: People

In a preview of Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 63-year-old actress raved about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the upcoming sequel to the original 2018 film.

“There will be a Black Panther two. November. Look for it in November. It will be amazing,” Bassett said. “It is going to be amazing. It is going to top one.”

The Black Panther franchise is moving forward without its star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

During her appearance Ellen, Bassett opened up about the emotional experience of filming without Boseman and reflected on her former costar’s legacy.

“He was such an example. Such a leader, amazing talent, we all know that. Big heart, great intellect, and we hope to just raise his standard,” the Oscar nominee told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a fitting title for the upcoming sequel. It’s the most popular phrase from the franchise, said by the late Boseman’s King T’Challa as a respectful salute and rallying cry before heading into battle.

In the original, Boseman starred as the superhero Black Panther and Bassett played Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda.

During a previous Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast.

Instead, the film “will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” Feige said.

In addition to Bassett, the sequel, set to focus on the world of Wakanda, will bring back Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Florence Kasumba. Ryan Coogler also returns to direct.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters Nov. 11.