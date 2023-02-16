Andy Cohen Thinks ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

Andy Cohen has his own theory when it comes to how ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Heather Gay got the black eye that no one really cares about anymore.

via Page Six:

During Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” guest Lala Kent admitted that she believed Gay got hurt by her co-star Jen Shah.

“I think it’s from a cast member,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star, 32, hinted, before Cohen added, “From Jen Shah? I do too. I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

Last month, Gay claimed that she had no idea how she got her infamous black eye, which she debuted during a cast trip to San Diego in Season 3 of the “RHOSLC.”

“I blacked out,” the “Bad Mormom” author, 40, claimed on Part 1 of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. “I don’t know how it happened.”

“I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas,” Gay explained, adding that she was “scared” the rest of the “RHOSLC” cast would see it as an opportunity to “rewrite the narrative” if they knew she didn’t recall what occurred.

“When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory,’” she continued. “And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry. It’s terrifying.”

At the time of the incident, Gay contradicted herself by saying she did remember what happened but would rather have the attacker come forward, which left the cast and viewers of the show puzzled.

She immediately texted Shah, 49, who agreed to help her come up with “a good cover story.”

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble, Jen,” Gay told the mom of two as they tried to remember what had happened. “So that’s why I need you to help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night.”

While Shah and Gay stayed mum about the incident, their co-star Whitney Rose — who previously denied attacking the mom of three — said she thinks Shah had something to do with the injury.

“I would think it was Jen,” Rose, 36, admitted during her confessional. “Like, what if Heather ticked off Jen, and Jen hit her? Does she think this is gonna be bad for her trial?”

At this point they might as well give Heather’s black eye a snowflake and add it to the cast — because it’s certainly becoming more of a topic than some of the other ladies’ entire storylines.