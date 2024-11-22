Andy Cohen Speaks Out After ‘RHONY’ Alum Bethenny Frankel Called Reboot ‘Piece Of Trash’

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Andy Cohen defended the “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot once again after former star Bethenny Frankel called it a “piece of trash.”

However, the “Housewives” executive producer, Andy Cohen, remains optimistic about the changes introduced since the series’ revamp in season 14.

“I really believe in this group of women…I think they’re very aspirational. I think they’re fun to watch,” he said of the new lineup that includes Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, and Racquel Chevremont.

Cohen acknowledges the significance of the original cast, which featured Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley, and notes the legacy they built through 13 seasons and a spin-off series. However, life changes for the original members, including relocations to Florida for Ramona and Sonja, necessitated a fresh start for the show. “We had 13 great seasons…but this is a new group,” Cohen commented.

The transition has not been seamless. Cohen admits that there have been growing pains, particularly with the new cast’s group dynamic, noting, “I think the rap on the group in season one was, ‘Oh, there’s not a lot of history there.’ ”

Yet, he emphasizes that the current season shows the women becoming a more cohesive unit. “The interesting thing about them this season is they hang out a lot and they are a cohesive group,” he explained.

Despite the franchise’s strategic pivot, critics like Bethenny Frankel remain vocal. The former star labeled the reboot “unwatchable” in a now-deleted TikTok rant, where she demanded the return of the previous stars. Frankel’s primary grievance is the disconnect and lack of historical context among the new cast members, which she feels has diluted the show’s authenticity and engagement.

The controversies extend beyond New York. Other installments in the franchise, such as “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” have also faced pauses and critical feedback. However, Cohen remains hopeful about the franchise’s evolving narrative, pointing out successful seasons of other franchises like “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and upcoming promising seasons of “Atlanta” and “Miami.”

As the audience’s viewing habits shift toward streaming, Cohen reassures fans that the focus is on the broader viewership trends rather than just overnight ratings. This new direction aims to ensure “The Real Housewives” franchise captures both the nostalgia of original fans and the interests of new viewers.

In the midst of this transition, one thing is clear: Andy Cohen is steadfast in his vision for “RHONY” future with its new cast, hopeful they’ll stand the test of time like their predecessors.

