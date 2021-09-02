Andy Cohen, RHOA Stars Send Love to NeNe Leakes After Her Husband Gregg Dies of Colon Cancer [Photos]

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes died from colon cancer on Wednesday and the tributes poured in.

via: People

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” said Dukes. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen paid tribute to him on Twitter later on Wednesday.

“I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man,” he wrote. “I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

NeNe’s former RHOA costars also honored Gregg on their respective social media pages, with Cynthia Bailey writing on her Instagram Story, “Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes and her family.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted two photos on her own Story: one of her with Gregg and the other of her husband Kroy Biermann with him.

“Always the voice of reason,” she wrote atop the first picture. “Sending you all my love to @neneleakes and your family.”

Porsha Williams shared a photo of NeNe posing with Gregg on her Instagram page, captioning it, “Truly heartbreaking news ? Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family ?? #Speechless ? ?We love you Greg.”

“My heart and prayers are with the Leakes family during their time of loss. Greg Leakes was a kind and gentle soul and he will truly be missed by many. May the family find peace and comfort during this difficult time,” Shereé Whitfield added on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of NeNe and Gregg to Instagram, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice wrote, “@neneleakes I’m so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to you & your entire family. Sending love your way. Rest In Peace Gregg.”

“My condolences to you and the family,” Joe Giudice commented on his ex-wife’s post, with RHONJ alum Dina Manzo adding, “So sad. He was such a nice man. Sending healing prayers @neneleakes.”

A few days prior to his death, NeNe addressed Gregg’s health in a video circulating on social media on Saturday, telling patrons of The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, “My husband is transitioning to the other side.”

She also shared an image of the word “Broken” on Instagram with the prayer and heartbroken emoji.

The employees of NeNe Leakes’ lounge also paid tribute to Gregg Leakes after his passing.