Andrew Tate’s Luxury Vehicles, Including $2.9 Million Bugatti, Seized by Romanian Authorities

Andrew Tate’s high-value car collection has reportedly been seized.

via Complex:

According to Insider, Romanian authorities confirmed the seizure on Wednesday, less than a week after the controversial figure was arrested on human trafficking and sex abuse charges. Romanian outlet Gândul reported that nearly a dozen vehicles were taken from Tate’s Bucharest property; these included a Rolls-Royce Wraith, an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, a Porsche Carrera 4S, and a couple of Ferraris, as well as his $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron.

A spokesperson from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said the vehicles were being held to “sustain the cost of the investigation.” The agency is now trying to determine whether the cars were purchased with money made from alleged human trafficking schemes. If the 36-year-old is found guilty, the property could potentially cover any damages awarded to Tate’s accusers.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested Dec. 29 in Romania, where he’s resided over the last five years. The men and two Romanian women have been hit with multiple charges, including human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group. Authorities say the Tate brothers sexually exploited six women by forcing them to create pornographic content for subscription-based websites. Officials claim the suspects have been under investigation since April.

“The four suspects appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites at a cost,” Romanian prosecutors said in a statement. “They would have gained important sums of money.

The arrests took place just a day after Tate got into a contentious Twitter exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg. The US-born influencer and self-proclaimed “misogynist” bragged about his fleet of 33 luxury cars.

“This is just the start,” Tate tweeted at Thunberg. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

The Swedish activist fired back with: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at s[email protected] .”

Shortly after the arrest, a Romanian judge announced Tate will remain in pre-trial detention for 30 days.

We hope that man stays behind bars for the rest of his life — mainly so the internet doesn’t have to hear any of his bullsh*t anymore.