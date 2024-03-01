André 3000 Says He Misses Rapping in New Interview | lovebscott.com

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Highsnobiety shared a cover story with André 3000, who spoke to the publication about his well-received New Blue Sun project.

via: Hot97

During the interview, André 3000 revealed that he wants to make a rap album.

“I do,” the Atlanta native replied, when the interviewer asked if he missed rapping. “I would love to make a rap album. I just think it’d be an awesome challenge to do a fire-a** album at 48 years old. That’s probably one of the hardest things to do! I would love to do that.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, André was asked if bars would appear on his project. “Possibly! That’s the cool thing about my whole ride. It really is a ride,” he said.

He continued, “Not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I gotta go get a colonoscopy.’ What do you rap about? ‘My eyesight is going bad’… My goal is, I wanna connect. I’m not talking about nothing I can’t connect with. It’s no use.”

A rapping André 3000 last appeared on “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” a standout cut from Killer Mike’s sixth studio LP, MICHAEL. Also featuring Future and Eryn Allen Kane, the track won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.