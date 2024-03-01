Lil Wayne Says He Was 'Treated Like Sh*t' at Lakers Game After Anthony Davis Comments: 'F*ck 'Em' | lovebscott.com

Lil Wayne is a noted Los Angeles Lakers fan, but it appears the love doesn’t go both ways.

via: Complex

Wayne says he was “treated like shit” at Thursday Night’s Lakers game against the Wizards.

In an update shared to Twitter, a platform I still refuse to refer to as X, Weezy theorized that this alleged treatment could have been spurred by his past remarks about Anthony Davis.

“Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now,” Weezy told fans overnight. “[B]ut I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.”

During an appearance on UNDISPUTED last November, Weezy was asked to share his “early gut feeling” on the team.

“I feel good,” Wayne said at the time.

When specifically asked about Davis, however, Wayne was quick to offer a more critical opinion.

“If you ask me, if the Lakers want to be a championship team and in the future as well, you gotta get rid of AD,” he said.

Asked to detail why he felt this way, the Young Money founder said it was “because he’s AD, plain and simple.”

By February of this year, however, Weezy had changed his mind, saying there’s no trade possibility that would result in getting a player who can “replace what he can do” on the court.

“There’s nobody out there like that,” he said of Davis last month.

In recent weeks, Wayne has been in and out of headlines in connection with the impending 2025 edition of the Super Bowl, which is set to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Weezy’s hometown. Wayne himself has publicly expressed interest in headlining that year’s halftime proceedings, saying on a recent 4HUNNID podcast episode that he’s “praying” for the invitation.