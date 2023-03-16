Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly Pitching ‘Ellen’ Producers on New Show

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly trying to bring their love affair to television in the form of a new talk show.

via Page Six:

The couple is “aggressively pitching” a show of their own to the producers behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” according to an insider, who further claims “they welcome ongoing coverage” of their relationship.

“It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they’re rock stars. They’re selling their chemistry,” the source said.

The couple’s chemistry was a huge hit at ABC before they got the boot.

Network executives constantly commented on how perfect they were together as on-air hosts, and “they fed into it,” a source tells us.

“They absolutely believe that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC,” the insider said.

At ABC, however, the source cautions, “they sold this brother/sister chemistry. Now, they’re selling sex.”

A source close to Robach also confirmed the duo is “pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos” — because they’ll have to get back to work eventually.

“Whatever deal they got from ABC is not going to sustain them,” the insider said.

In the meantime, Robach and Holmes are gearing up for a “symbolic run” at Sunday’s United Airlines half marathon in New York City. We’re told they will be a part of the first wave of runners, starting the race at 7a.m.

They ran the same race last year together with Robach’s then husband Andrew Shue.

It was Holmes’ first race, and reportedly around the time things started to get romantic between the two.

A source close to the couple, however, told us back in November that that wasn’t the origin of their affair.

If it works for Kelly and Mark, it could work for them too.