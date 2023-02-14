‘All American’ Shocker: Taye Diggs Departs CW Drama All American

Taye Diggs has left the All American building.

via: BET

Diggs, who starred as Billy Baker since the show premiered in 2018, was written off the series in a shocking turn of events during Season 5, episode 11. All American follows a star high school football player (played by Daniel Ezra) from South Central who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School and the aftermath of his two worlds colliding.

“It has been an honor to work with Taye over these last five seasons and to watch him bring such incredible life to the role of Billy Baker,” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It has truly been a gift for me and my fellow writers to write a character that was equally flawed and heroic. Billy was all of us and what a joy it was to watch this character grow as he raised his kids and his football players as one big family. We wish Taye the very best in this next chapter of his life and he remains a beloved member of the All American family, so you haven’t seen the last of Billy Baker.”

With a few episodes left in the show’s fifth season, the series has already been renewed for its sixth season.

All American also stars Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Karimah, and others. A spin-off of the series All American: Homecoming stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker, Mitchell Edwards, Rhoyle Ivy King and others.

Spoiler Alert below.