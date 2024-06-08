Amber Rose Declares She 'Will Still Vote for Donald Trump' Despite His Felony Conviction, Claims She's No Longer 'Brainwashed' by the Left | lovebscott.com

Amber Rose says a little thing like a felony is not going to stop her from voting for Donald Trump for president.

On Friday, June 7, on the streets of Los Angeles, the model, 40, was asked about her allegiance to the politician after declaring her endorsement of Trump on Instagram.

When asked why she decided to back the Republican, especially with her history advocating for women’s rights, the star replied, “Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again that’s for women too, right?”

The interviewer then queried, “Does him getting convicted change the way you view him?” referencing how the 77-year-old was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on Thursday, May 30.

“Nope, not at all. I will still vote for Donald Trump,” Rose shared, before the journalist interjected, “Do you think it will help his chances to get reelected?”

“I think it helps him more. I think it actually helps him. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they wanna vote for him more than ever,” the rapper, who formerly dated Kanye West, said.

The interviewer concluded by noting, “It seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now, why do you think they are changing?”

“I think we just did our research. We’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore,” Rose claimed.

On May 20, Rose revealed she supports the former president’s campaign by sharing a photo alongside Donald and his wife, Melania Trump.

“Trump 2024,” she wrote next to the image, which appeared to show the trio at black tie event.

via: OK! Magazine