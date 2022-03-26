Amanda Bynes Is 'Doing Very Well' Post-Conservatorship, Excited to Moving in with Fiancé: Lawyer

Amanda Bynes is in a good space and ready to move on with her life as an independent woman, according to her lawyer.

via People:

Less than a week after ending her 9-year-long conservatorship, the 35-year-old Easy A actress has her sights set on her future – which includes fiancé Paul Michael, who popped the question to Bynes in February 2020.

“She’s doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They’re actively searching for furniture and she’s excited about all of it,” Bynes’ lawyer, David Esquibias, tells PEOPLE.

“She’s ecstatic to receive her parents’ full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship,” adds Esquibias.

On Tuesday, Judge Roger L. Lund of the Ventura County Court ruled to terminate Bynes’ conservatorship. The prior day, he wrote in a tentative ruling, “The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

The former Nickelodeon star filed last month to end her conservatorship of the person and estate. Bynes’ mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over the star back in August 2013 following a series of concerning behavior. (Lynn gained full conservatorship of her daughter in October 2014.)

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE via Esquibias, the former actress-turned-fashion student expressed her gratitude while sharing insight into her future plans.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” said Bynes.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she concluded.

We just hope Amanda is truly in a good place — and stays there.