John Legend Says Miles and Luna Are 'Excited' for a Potential Sibling: 'They Know We Are Trying'

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen shared the loss of their third child back in 2020 with the world.

Now, the parents of Luna Simone, 5, and Miles Theodore, 3, are opening up about their continued pregnancy journey.

via People:

When asked if their kids were aware of their plans to give them a potential sibling, Legend, 43, told PEOPLE, “They know we are trying, and they are excited.”

The EGOT winner also shared his experience and advice for anyone going through a similar situation as himself and Teigen, 36, saying, “It’s not easy.”

“There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes,” he said. “And I think Chrissy’s done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence.”

Legend continued, “Whether it’s IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it’s losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it’s good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don’t think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing.” (Both Miles and Luna were conceived with the help of IVF treatments.)

In September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

During his performance at the Shrine Expo Hall, Legend serenaded the audience with some of his famous tracks, including “Love Me Now,” “Tonight,” “Used to Love U,” “Ordinary People,” and “All of Me.”

While discussing his Las Vegas residency that will kick off next month, the Grammy-winning singer told PEOPLE he is “thrilled” for the new gig.

“We are getting prepared, we’ve been doing lots of prep work, planning the setlist, rehearsing, dancers are rehearsing, background singers, band, everybody’s getting ready, all the creative that goes into it,” he explained. “It’s quite a project, but I have such a great team, and I think we are gonna put something really special together.”

Legend also revealed that his family “will come to a lot of shows.”

“We will fly back and forth a lot though since it’s so close, the kids will still be in school for part of it, and we will fly back and forth,” he noted.

The “Green Light” singer will headline a residency called Love in Vegas at Zappos Theatre located at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting in April.

After announcing the exciting news last December, Legend promised fans that the setlist will include hits from both his current era as well as his early days.

“Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night,” he wrote on Twitter.

We wish them the best of luck.