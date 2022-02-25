Amanda Bynes Files to End Conservatorship After Nearly 9 Years

Amanda Bynes has filed documents with the court to end her conservatorship after almost nine years.

via: Page Six

The former actress, 35, requested to terminate both the conservatorship of her person and estate in a petition submitted at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Bynes also filed a capacity declaration Tuesday, as California requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee’s mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner.

A hearing is scheduled for March 22.

Bynes’ attorney did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The Nickelodeon alum was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013, giving her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her personal, medical and financial affairs.

The move came after Amanda, then 27, was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a small fire in a stranger’s driveway.

The “She’s the Man” star tweeted in November 2014 that she was “diagnosed bi – polar and manic depressive,” one month after a second 5150 hold.

In recent years, Amanda has been in and out of mental health facilities while also battling addiction.

She announced in November 2018 that she had been sober for four years, only to return to treatment two months later after what was reported to be a “stress-related relapse.”

Amanda has had achievements along the way, too. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in June 2019 and got engaged to Paul Michael the following February after meeting at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

The former child star’s lawyer, David Esquibias, told Page Six in September 2021 that she was “doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma,” and that her conservatorship could be terminated whenever it was “no longer convenient.”

Good luck Amanda.