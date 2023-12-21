Amanda Bynes Cancels Podcast After One Episode, Says She's Going to Get Her Manicurist License Instead

Amanda Bynes is canceling her new podcast after just one episode.

via ET:

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actress shared that she is planning to discontinue filming and recording on her show, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. The cancelation comes after she announced earlier this week that she would be taking a pause on the project, which lasted a few days.

“The 1st episode of my podcast did really well. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to..After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job,” Bynes wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m going to follow that path instead.”

The Hairspray actress went on to thank fans for following along and supporting her on her journey as she figures out her life.

Last week, the former Nickelodeon star announced on TikTok she would be taking a break from the new podcast amid issues with booking high-profile guests. Among her list of desired names to drop in were musicians like Drake, Jack Harlow and Post Malone.

“I felt really sad and I was in a really bad mood because the podcast was actually something that I was really looking forward to filming next week and it was something that I was really happy and excited about,” Bynes said at the time. “So I talked to a few friends and they all said to keep going, so we are going to continue the podcast and we are filming next Friday, as planned.”

She later backtracked, telling her TikTok followers that she regretted announcing a pause while they were still working out the kinks.

“I think podcasts take time to grow, to build a following. I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests that we were looking forward to getting because, you never know, you might get them in the future,” she said. “And the guests that we have lined up are really great. I’m really looking forward to filming the next episode.”

On Thursday, the She’s the Man star debuted a new buzzcut when she was out and about in Los Angeles. The actress showed off a buzzed top with long mullet-style blonde extensions. Paparazzi snapped away as Bynes puffed on a vape before hopping in her car and heading to an auto body shop. She was then joined by a mystery man and enjoyed a test drive.

In September, ET reported that Bynes was working toward recovering after a rocky year filled with ups and downs caused by mental and physical health issues.

A source said, “Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts.”

Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold back in June, days after being detained by police and evaluated by medical personnel.

In July, she checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County, just a week after checking out of an outpatient treatment facility in the Los Angeles area.

Things had been looking up for Bynes after her multi-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she “provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed” to the court. A source told ET at the time that the actress’ parents supported the end of the conservatorship.

Her ongoing mental health struggles continued however, after the actress split from her on-and-off ex, Paul Michael, for good, just days prior to being hospitalized in March, after she was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked.

We hope Amanda is doing alright. And we’re going to leave it right there.