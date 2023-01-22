Already? Britney Spears Is Quietly Selling Her New Home to Move Back Into the Old One

Britney Spears gave her new home a twirl or two before ultimately deciding it’s not for her — so now she’s selling it.

via TMZ:

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ … the singer started showing the pad off-market this past week, and she’s asking for $12 mil — not a huge jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari bought it last year.

We’re told Brit quickly moved out of the home after moving in — mainly because the house was way too exposed for her. She didn’t put any money toward renovations inside or out on the 1.6-acre lot.

TMZ broke the story … Brit bought the place, which is located in the same neighborhood as her ex, Kevin Federline, last June — right around the time she and Sam got married.

Of course, it wasn’t a long stay for the newlyweds. As we first reported, Britney just didn’t fall in love with her new surroundings and quickly looked to ditch the estate.

She and Sam have a great plan B — the old Thousand Oaks mansion she bought back in 2015. She never sold it after the move to Calabasas, so it’s back to her living room backdrop … which is pretty iconic now, thanks to Britney’s IG videos.

Bryce Pennel at Compass holds the listing.

