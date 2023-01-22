Beyonce Was 'Paid $35 Million' for One-Hour Show at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyoncé was reportedly paid more money for her one-hour show in Dubai than previously reported.

According to Daily Mail, Bey raked in a whopping $35 million dollars instead of the previously reported $24 million.

via Mail Online:

For guests paying $285,000 a night for a suite, surely only the biggest star on the planet is adequate entertainment.

And Beyonce was indeed the headline act at last night’s launch party of what’s being billed as the world’s most luxurious hotel.

The Crazy In Love singer was paid a reported $35million for her one-hour show – her first concert performance in four years – at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The hotel’s guests enjoy complimentary gold-plated toothbrushes, combs and razors – which bosses expect guests to sneak into their suitcases – a ‘menu’ of seven pillows, personal butlers, and the chance to meditate with dolphins.

Its shop sells Picasso art, and there are 17 restaurants and bars involving eight celebrity chefs, including Heston Blumenthal’s debut bar, Resonance, where guests can admire a 21ft high aquarium containing 4,000 jellyfish.

It is the first hotel to be designed with Instagram in mind, with a series of features designed to look good in photos including a fountain that spans four acres – and breathes fire. The cheapest room is $1,800 a night.

Celebrities at the launch included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan as well as Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z and their children.

Party-goers glugged 4,000 bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne at the opening of the 43-storey hotel, which has 3,000 members of staff to cater for its wealthy guests.

The VIP-only ‘grand reveal party’ comes ahead of the full opening next month to those members of the ‘general public’ who can afford it

That’s a LOT of money.