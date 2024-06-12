More Allegations: Diddy Reportedly Ordered Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight - Told Chief Suspect Keefe D He Wanted ‘Them Dudes’ and Put $1M Bounty on Their Heads | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly ordered a hit on Tupac Shakur’s life just months before the late rapper’s murder.

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly ordered a hit on Tupac Shakur’s life just months before the late rapper’s murder almost three decades ago.

In a sensational development to come nearly 28 years after Shakur, 25, was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on the night of September 7, 1996, new allegations have emerged connecting Diddy to the Me Against the World rapper’s murder.

Even more surprising were the accusations that Diddy told Duane “Keefe D” Davis that he wanted both Shakur and Suge Knight dead and placed a $1 million bounty on the pair’s heads.

That is the shocking revelation shared by former LAPD detective Greg Kading this week in a bombshell report published by New York Magazine on Wednesday morning.

According to Kading – who was heavily involved in the investigations into the murders of both Shakur and Biggie Smalls – Keefe D admitted that Diddy ordered a hit on Shakur and Suge Knight’s heads in 1995.

Keefe D once told Kading that the hit was ordered during a stop on Diddy’s 1995 Summer Jam tour in Anaheim, California when Diddy allegedly told a hotel room full of Crip gangsters that he wanted “them dudes’ heads.”

Diddy then allegedly offered Keefe D $1 million to kill both Shakur and Suge Knight.

“Man, we’ll wipe their a– out quick,” Keefe D allegedly told Diddy at the time.

Flash forward to September 1996, and the situation escalated after Shakur allegedly punched Orlando Anderson – Keefe D’s nephew – in the face during a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas.

“The s— became ominously personal,” Keefe D wrote later in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, regarding the incident between his nephew and Shakur.

Keefe D then allegedly obtained a .40-caliber Glock from a drug dealer named Eric “Von Zip” Martin and hit the streets to hunt down Shakur and Suge Knight.

Keefe D, alongside Anderson and two other Crips, allegedly found Shakur and Suge Knight shortly after 11 PM on the night of September 7, 1996. Keefe D claimed that he handed the .40-caliber Glock to his nephew who, in turn, opened fire and shot Shakur four times.

Shakur passed away in a nearby hospital six days later on September 13.

Still, the matter was not over just the yet. According to Keefe D, Diddy later called Martin to ask “was that us?” Keefe D confirmed that it was and demanded the $1 million bounty that Diddy had allegedly offered for Shakur’s life.

But while Diddy allegedly told Martin to pay Keefe D the bounty, Keefe D apparently never received the money.

As previously reported, Diddy has repeatedly denied having any involvement in Shakur’s September 1996 murder. He also called Keefe D’s claims “nonsense.”

Keefe D was ultimately arrested in September 2023 for his alleged involvement in Shakur’s murder nearly 30 years ago. He was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to face trial in November.

“They’ll give him a sweet offer just to put this thing to rest,” Kading told New York Magazine regarding Keefe D’s arrest and upcoming trial. “The whole thing will be anticlimactic.”

via: RadarOnline.com