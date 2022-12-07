  1. Home
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee

December 07, 2022 11:53 AM PST

The House Committee on Ethics is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), according to a statement the panel issued on Wednesday.

via: Washington Examiner

Sparse details about the inquiry were given, but the release explained that the Office of Congressional Ethics had relayed the matter to the panel back in June. The committee explained in the release that it was extending the investigation of Ocasio-Cortez.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the panel emphasized.

This is a breaking story.

