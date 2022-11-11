Alec Baldwin Sues 'Rust' Armorer & Crew Members for Negligence Over Halyna Hutchins Death

Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against the armorer and crew members of Rust.

via JJ:

In the lawsuit, via Indiewire, the 64-year-old actor is accusing them of negligence, claiming that they were the ones responsible for handing him the loaded gun that fired and killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in October last year.

The lawsuit specifically names armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls, the individual in charge of props, Sarah Zachry, and Seth Kenney of PDQ Arm & Prop, which supplied the ammunition and guns to the film set.

In the paperwork, Alec says that Hannah, specifically, failed to check the gun or the bullets of the gun carefully, as well as Dave for not checking the weapon before he had announced that it was a “cold gun” before handing it to him.

The suit also claims that Sarah failed in her duties as prop master by not ensuring the safety of the weapons and ammunition on set.

“This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun. This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her. Baldwin did not know and had no reason to know any of these facts. But Cross Defendants did,” Alec‘s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in the lawsuit and in a statement.

In addition, Alec also claims that the lawsuit against him resulted in him losing work and other opportunities as a result, and is asking for indemnification from legal damages stemming from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell’s case.

“There can be no doubt that others have suffered from Cross-Defendants’ negligence far more than Baldwin has. Hutchins lost her life, and her young child lost his mother. Producer Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder and has suffered physical and emotional pain,” Nikas’ statement in the lawsuit continues. “Though by no means comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll, caused by the fact that Cross-Defendants’ negligent conduct, assurances, and supervision put a loaded weapon in his hand and led him, Hutchins, and everyone else on set to believe that his directed use of the weapon was safe. More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy.”

The suit comes just after Alec got major backlash to the tribute he posted for Halyna, a year after her tragic death.

There was negligence occurring by the hand of multiple people that day.