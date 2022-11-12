Nick Cannon Welcomes Another Child With Unusual Name [Photo]

If Hollywood is looking for someone to cast in another version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Nick Cannon would now seem the natural lead.

via: Daily Beast

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 11th child and revealed his daughter’s unusual name—Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. The baby is his third with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twin sons Zion and Zillion. Cannon shared the news on Instagram. “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” he wrote. “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!” On September 30, Cannon welcomed his 10th child, Rise Messiah, with former partner Brittany Bell, who is also the mother of his children Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1. Model Alyssa Scott is also expecting a baby with Cannon. The pair tragically lost their son Zen at five months old to brain cancer last year.

