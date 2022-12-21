Alabama Woman Arrested After Being Captured on Video Throwing Computer Monitor at a Miami Airport Gate Agent

An Alabama woman was detained on Tuesday after she was captured on video throwing a computer monitor at a gate agent for American Airlines because she wanted help finding her ‘churrin’ who went missing in the airport.

via People:

According to a release from the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) shared with PEOPLE, 25-year-old Camilia McMillie of Birmingham was traveling from Alabama to New York City with a stopover in Miami.

McMillie reportedly became “irate and began to scream” after noticing her two minor children had wandered away without notice to use nearby restrooms while she was with the gate agent to check in to her flight that was rebooked after she missed her previous one.

“She pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and countertop area,” the release from MDPD stated. “As she continued to scream, she then grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent, striking her in the shoulder.”

CBS Miami obtained a clip of the incident which was originally shared by the Instagram account Only in Dade, showing McMillie throwing the monitor.

A report from MDPD said McMillie was detained by Custom and Border Protection officers following the event while awaiting the arrival of Miami-Dade Police officers, who later took her into custody.

McMillie was charged with felonies of aggravated battery and criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct. She is currently being held in a Miami-Dade County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $4,500 bond, according to the jail record. It is unclear if McMillie has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

As for the gate agent involved, she “sustained bruising to her shoulder,” the MDPD said.

American Airlines also issued a statement to PEOPLE condemning the incident and announced they are “committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.”

“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”

Watch the video below. She absolutely lost it.

Miami INTL.. what airline do you think this is and where do you think they’re going? lol pic.twitter.com/8DD0DDzBoW — Sandra (@MsMiyayo305) December 21, 2022