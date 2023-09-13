Alabama Condemns Racist, Homophobic Jeers Against Texas Players After Loss [Video]

Alabama fans were overheard shouting racist and homophobic slurs at three Texas players in a viral video filmed during the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss to the Longhorns on Saturday night.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jelani McDonald, X’Avion Brice, and Quintrevion Wisner, who were celebrating the Longhorn’s victory, found themselves the target of the slurs from Alabama fans seated behind the Texas sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“You’re a f****** f*****… You guys are all f******,” one fan yelled in the video.

“Go back to the projects, f—–s!,” said another fan.

As the video went viral on social media, the university released a statement condemning the student’s vile actions saying that such behavior “will not be tolerated” on campus.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” the statement read.“It’s not representative of UA and our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”

Angie Wisner, the mother of Quintrevion Wisner, shared on social media that Alabama fans threw beer cans and water bottles and spit at Black Longhorn fans in the hostile environment,

“The fact my son is down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you, Son!” Wisner posted on X, formerly Twitter. “But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace.”

The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!

Love you Son!

The Longhorn’s win was their first road victory over a top-five opponent since 2005 and are currently ranked No. 4 in the nation.