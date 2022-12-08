Al Roker Says He’s ‘Hopefully Coming Home Soon’ Amid Second Hospitalization [Photo]

Al Roker is sharing an update to his fans as he remains in the hospital amid ongoing health issues.

via: Page Six

The “Today” show weatherman shared a photo of New York City, presumably snapped from inside his room, on Instagram early Thursday to give an update to fans as concern continues to mount.

“Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned the scenic image. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

Roker, 68, disappeared from the NBC morning show in mid-November, and he later revealed that he had been hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Having missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, Roker miraculously made it home for his family’s holiday dinner; however, Page Six broke the news that the broadcaster was rushed back to the hospital the following day and has been there ever since.

Sources told us that Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, looked frantic as her husband was loaded into an ambulance — so much so that the ABC News journalist, 62, unsuccessfully tried to smash a window in their Tesla to retrieve her cellphone.

“Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family,” one insider shared.

“Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb later confirmed to viewers that the morning show staple was back in the hospital “due to some complications.”

“He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” she said.