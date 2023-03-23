Al Roker Left Speechless by Jameela Jamil’s Disastrous Booty Call Story [Video]

Weatherman-turned-journalist Al Roker is known for his ability to chat amiably about all sorts of topics — unless the subject happens to be a random man’s erection (or lack thereof). It’s a lesson that Jameela Jamil learned the hard way.

via: Page Six

Al Roker was left speechless as Jameela Jamil recalled her disastrous “first-ever booty call” that ended with her date collapsing on the floor.

“How do I tell this again legally?” she said while promoting her new podcast, “Bad Dates,” on the “Today” show Tuesday.

“I had a man take several steps into my apartment on what was supposed to be my first-ever booty call. He collapsed three steps in,” she continued.

The “She-Hulk” actress, 37, said the unidentified man was seriously injured, much to the anchors’ shock.

“He broke all of his front teeth. They flew across my apartment,” Jamil said.

“He split his chin open and collapsed, and it was because he had misused a drug that excites a man’s sausage,” she added coyly.

Beloved weatherman Roker had no words, while co-hosts Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer burst into laughter.

“I have heard some bad date stories, that’s the worst,” Melvin said.

The “Good Place” star later shared a clip from the interview on TikTok, captioning the video, “Omg this is why I should not be allowed on live TV.”

She added, “Al’s face will haunt me forever.”

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to note Roker’s hilarious side eye had some serious meme potential.

“Al said it’s too early for this,” one person wrote, while another fan offered a similar sentiment, “Al is giving me dissappointed Grandma energy.”

A third person chimed in, “That was some serious side eye he was giving the world,” and another referenced a viral TikTok sound, writing, “Bombastic side eye from Al.”

The actress did not identify the subject of her horrifying date story, however, she has been in a relationship with James Blake since 2015.

Jamil has previously spoken out about her partner, revealing he was a “source of strength and comfort” for her in times she’s faced criticism from the public.