Al B. Sure Was Hospitalized and in a Coma for Two Months, According to His Son

Al B. Sure was in a coma for two months according to his son, Al B. Sure Jr.

Back in August, Al shared with fans via Instagram that he was hospitalized and preparing to have surgery.

In a post thanking fans for the birthday wishes he received, Al Jr. revealed that he’s thankful but also ‘out of it’ because his dad has been in the hospital.

After news of Al’s coma began to circulate, the singer took to social media to share that he’s awake and recovering.

A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ?? ABS! https://t.co/2xxJ2jHUd1 pic.twitter.com/J910PBzZRU — Al B. Sure! (@OfficialAlBSure) October 31, 2022

We wish him well in his recovery.