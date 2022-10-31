  1. Home
Al B. Sure Was Hospitalized and in a Coma for Two Months, According to His Son

October 31, 2022 9:59 PM PST

Al B. Sure was in a coma for two months according to his son, Al B. Sure Jr.

Back in August, Al shared with fans via Instagram that he was hospitalized and preparing to have surgery.

 

In a post thanking fans for the birthday wishes he received, Al Jr. revealed that he’s thankful but also ‘out of it’ because his dad has been in the hospital.

 

After news of Al’s coma began to circulate, the singer took to social media to share that he’s awake and recovering.

We wish him well in his recovery.

