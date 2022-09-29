Akbar V Drops Cardi B Diss Track 'Bothered' Following Social Media Back and Forth [Video]

Cardi B had Akbar V so bothered the other day that she went and made a whole (half) diss track.

via Complex:

The diss track comes days after the two got into a lengthy and heated exchange on Twitter. It appears the feud started when Akbar V posted a subliminal tweet questioning the success of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi. “If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP,” Akbar tweeted from her now suspended account.

Cardi B fired back after she caught wind of the shade. “Count all the times chart data posted u,” she wrote. “I don’t really like the internet games… My dms is open and also the streets!”

Disses were flying back and forth, Offset got roped in at one point, and before everything simmered down, Cardi posted a prophetic tweet where she predicted the next course of action in their dispute would be a diss track from the Atlanta MC.

Akbar V struck first with “Bothered,” and it remains to be seen if Cardi will respond. She posted a tweet on Tuesday where she opened up about losing out on money over “stupid decisions,” citing a multi-million dollar Call of Duty that fell apart due to legal issues.

Akbar V, who returned to Twitter with a new handle, is giving Bardi 24 hours to respond.

We doubt Cardi responds, because she clearly sees right through it.

Let’s guess the next step …a diss track that’s going to be mass bought on iTunes and going to chart on twitter — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Listen to the track below.