Aimee Lou Wood Slams SNL Over White Lotus Teeth Parody: ‘Mean and Unfunny’ [Photos + Video]

Published 10 minutes ago

Aimee Lou Wood, known for White Lotus, has shared her lifelong insecurities about her natural teeth, prior to Sarah Sherman’s brief appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she wore fake chompers for a political ‘White Potus’ parody sketch.

Aimee Lou Wood is feeling validated after admitting she was initially hesitant about speaking out after feeling some kind of way about Saturday Night Live targeting her natural teeth in last night’s White Lotus parody sketch.

In the “White Potus” sketch, the majority of the guests in the sketch were members of President Trump’s cabinet, staff, or family — including surprise returns from Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, and Scarlett Johansson, as Vladimir Putin and Trump kids Eric and Ivanka.

That’s why it was perhaps a bit jarring when Sarah Sherman showed up not as a political parody, but rather as just a take on Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea, with an outsized focus on her teeth, and a terrible accent.

As part of a thread on her Instagram Stories over the weekend where she was talking openly about her insecurities about her appearance, Wood weighed in on the controversial moment, writing, “But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo.”

Acknowledging she was even feeling insecure about saying this much, the actress added an additional caption to the selfie slide, “(Felt righteous might delete later x).”

“So, to conclude today’s rant: @hbo – kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone @nbcsnl – mean,” she added in a follow-up slide.

As messages of support started pouring in, Wood commented, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure – -that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

“On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself,” she added in another slide.

Wood returned hours later to share that she’d by this point received “THOUSANDS of messages in agreement with me posting that,” adding that she’s “Glad I said something.”

One fan noted in a comment Wood shared to her Stories, “Everyone else in that parody was a political figure who was being mocked. The only character who wasn’t political was Chelsea, and they were clearly just taking the piss out of your appearance/accent, which is extremely c—y and uncalled for!”

Another fan wrote, “It was mean and unfunny and saying it out loud removes their power,” sharing how Wood’s natural beauty is helping them to feel more confident with their own appearance.

A third shared comment echoed the sentiment that everyone else was a politician except for Wood, writing, “Like hello? Is this high school? U deserve better babe.”

Finally, after chronicling her thoughts and sharing fan comments, Wood revealed in a final slide with an exaggerated emphasis on her eyes and mouth, “I’ve had apologies from SNL.”

It’s not the first time Wood has spoken out about this focus on her natural teeth, with even the positive comments sometimes being too much — when it begins to feel that’s all anyone is talking about (or parodying).

“It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit,” she told GQ Hype recently. “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.”

“They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising,” Wood continued. “And, I have to go there … I don’t know if it was a man, would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”

