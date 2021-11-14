Adele Unveils First ‘30' Tour Dates

Adele has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30.”

In a simple announcement, the singer shared that she’s set to play two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer — July 1 and 2, 2022.

via Variety:

In the post, she writes: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly?3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel?safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing?myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!?I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed?many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful?and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my?feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

The album finds the singer working again with Greg Kurstin — who paired famously well with her on “25” — and Max Martin, Inflo (known for his work with Sault) and Swedish composer and producer Ludwig Göransson, who won an Academy Award for his “Black Panther” score and has worked closely with Childish Gambino. There are no featured guests on the record.

Adele’s new era has officially arrived. We just hope she heads over to The Hollywood Bowl.