Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation with Rich Paul After Calling Him Her ‘Husband’ [Video]

The Grammy winner and sports agent have been together for over two years. Adele recently told a fan that she wants to “be a mom again soon.”

via: Page Six

The “Easy On Me” singer called her boyfriend Rich Paul, her “husband” while on stage in Las Vegas Saturday night.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” the Grammy winner, 35, told a female audience member.

When the fan responded, “Can you try?” the songstress hilariously replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

When a video of the interaction was posted on TikTok, fans were quick to point out Adele’s off-hand “husband” remark.

“her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???,” one person commented.

“No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” another chimed in.

A third person wrote, “Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??” while a fourth simply asked, “HUSBAND?!?!?!?!?!?!”

Adele and the sports agent went public with their romance in July 2021 when they were photographed sitting courtside together at an NBA basketball game.

At the time, a source close to the couple told Page Six they were “100 percent” dating.

She gushed over Paul in an interview a few months later when she called him “incredible” and “openhearted” during a chat with Rolling Stone.

She also noted that their relationship was the “easiest” romance she’s ever experienced.

The following year, the “Rumour Has It” chart topper began wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on that finger.

Although she originally remained mum when asked whether LeBron James’ agent had popped the question, she clarified in an August 2022 interview with Elle that they were “not” engaged, noting, “I just love high-end jewelry.”

Adele shares her 10-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The former couple called it quits in 2019 after more than three years of marriage.

Paul, for his part, has three kids — Reonna, Richie and Zane — from a previous relationship.

Just last month, the “Skyfall” singer got candid during her “Weekends With Adele” residency show about wanting to have more kids.

She told audience members that she was “ready to be a mom again soon” — and even has a list of baby names ready to go.

“I really want to be a mom again soon,” Adele said during a sweet exchange with a concertgoer, adding that she has already been “writing lists” of baby names. “So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

Page Six has reached out to Adele’s reps for comment.