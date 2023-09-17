Caved Under Pressure: Drew Barrymore Show to Pause After Receiving Backlash on Return

One week ago, Drew Barrymore ignited a firestorm when she announced her talk show would be returning amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In the week since, tensions worsened and Barrymore, normally well-liked for her good-natured personality, intensified that criticism when she doubled down with a second, now-deleted, video message.

Today, (September 17) Barrymore took to social media to announce the show will not be coming back just yet.

Barrymore wrote in the social media post.

I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.